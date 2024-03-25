RegulatoryConnect
The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency have launched RegulatoryConnect, a service that provides the capability to track applications and view live authorisation details.
The RegulatoryConnect portal will provide greater transparency and visibility for regulatory assessments to industry. The functionality will let industry users log in using existing MHRA submission credentials and access RegulatoryConnect, where they will be able to:
- Use the Applications page to track the status of an application and see which stage it is at.
- Use the Current Granted View page to view live authorisation details, including status, key data and documents held against existing licences.
These services are available to those making applications to the MHRA on behalf of their organisation as an administrator or user.
Future functionality and features will be added to RegulatoryConnect later in the year, including the ability to submit applications and variations to the MHRA through the service.