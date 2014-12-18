Statutory guidance

MHRA fees

Fees payable to MHRA for 2020 to 2021

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 4 February 2020
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Current MHRA fees

MHRA fees definitions

PDF, 148KB, 7 pages

Periodic fees terminology

PDF, 123KB, 2 pages

Payment easements

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Fees extracts

PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Fees for new suppliers of defined simple active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)

PDF, 20.2KB, 3 pages

Details

The document attached lists MHRA fees for 2020 to 2021

MHRA’s fees changed on April 1 2016. MHRA fees for 2020 to 2021 are remaining the same as 2019 to 2020

Last updated 4 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Update to confirm fee levels for 2020 to 2021 are remaining the same as 2019 to 2020

  2. Minor amendment to the explanation of the Office Based Inspection Fee to include information that was left out by mistake.

  3. Information about 2017/18 fees added to the page.

  4. MHRA's fees changed on April 1 2016.

  5. MHRA's fees change on April 1 2016. Uploaded a PDF of the changed fees.

  6. First published.

