Veterinary medicines: application forms for manufacture or wholesale

Forms to apply for or to make a variation to a wholesale dealer licence (WDA(V)), manufacturer licence (MANA) or manufacturer ‘specials’ licence for veterinary medicines (MANSA).

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
2 April 2015
Last updated:
17 March 2021, see all updates

Initial application or variation to a manufacturers licence (MANA) for veterinary medicines

MS Word Document, 289KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Initial application or variation to a wholesale distribution authorisation (WDA(V)) for veterinary medcines

MS Word Document, 675KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Initial application or variation to manufacturer’s “Specials” licence (MANSA) for veterinary medicines

MS Word Document, 746KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

To apply for a new wholesale dealer licence or manufacturer licence or variation to an existing wholesale dealer licence or manufacturer licence for veterinary medicines you should complete the appropriate form(s) and send them to pcl@mhra.gov.uk.

You can make your payment when you receive the invoice.

Last updated 17 March 2021

  1. We've uploaded updated versions of the 'Initial application or variation to a manufacturers licence (MANA) for veterinary medicines' and 'Initial application or variation to manufacturer’s “Specials” licence (MANSA) for veterinary medicines' forms

  2. Updated form for 'Initial application or variation to a wholesale distribution authorisation (WDA(V)) for veterinary medicines'

  3. Updated the form for an initial application or variation to a manufacturers licence (MANA) for veterinary medicines.

  4. First published.

