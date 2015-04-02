Veterinary medicines: application forms for manufacture or wholesale
Forms to apply for or to make a variation to a wholesale dealer licence (WDA(V)), manufacturer licence (MANA) or manufacturer ‘specials’ licence for veterinary medicines (MANSA).
To apply for a new wholesale dealer licence or manufacturer licence or variation to an existing wholesale dealer licence or manufacturer licence for veterinary medicines you should complete the appropriate form(s) and send them to pcl@mhra.gov.uk.
You can make your payment when you receive the invoice.
Last updated 17 March 2021 + show all updates
We've uploaded updated versions of the 'Initial application or variation to a manufacturers licence (MANA) for veterinary medicines' and 'Initial application or variation to manufacturer’s “Specials” licence (MANSA) for veterinary medicines' forms
Updated form for 'Initial application or variation to a wholesale distribution authorisation (WDA(V)) for veterinary medicines'
Updated the form for an initial application or variation to a manufacturers licence (MANA) for veterinary medicines.
First published.