Medicines: application forms for a manufacturer licence

To apply for a manufacturer licence, complete the appropriate form. Applications for a manufacturer licence will be payable on invoice.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 14 May 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Application form for a new manufacturer/importer licence (MIA): human use

MS Word Document, 956KB

Investigative medicinal products

MS Word Document, 950KB

Specials manufacturer

MS Word Document, 752KB

Hospital exemption

MS Word Document, 581KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Non orthodox practitioner application

MS Word Document, 372KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Forms include:

  • full manufacturer/ importer licence (MS Word Document, 1.03MB)
  • specials manufacturer (MS Word Document, 871KB)
  • investigative medicinal product (MS Word Document, 994KB)
  • hospital exemption (MS Word Document, 1.21MB)
  • non-orthodox practitioner

Email your application form and any supporting documents to pcl@mhra.gov.uk

You can find out how to make an application in our detailed guide on manufacturer and wholesaler licences.

  1. Published a new version of the Specials manufacturer form. Reverted the application form for a new manufacturer/importer licence (MIA): human use , after this was mistakenly changed.

  2. Uploaded a new version of the Application form for a new manufacturer/importer licence (MIA): human use, with batch certification having being removed under 'site types' on page 2.

  3. Updated form for Specials Manufacturers added to the page.

  4. Updated form for a new manufacturer/importer licenses (human use)

  5. First published.

