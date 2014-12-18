Medicines: application forms for a manufacturer licence
To apply for a manufacturer licence, complete the appropriate form. Applications for a manufacturer licence will be payable on invoice.
Documents
Details
Forms include:
- full manufacturer/ importer licence (MS Word Document, 1.03MB)
- specials manufacturer (MS Word Document, 871KB)
- investigative medicinal product (MS Word Document, 994KB)
- hospital exemption (MS Word Document, 1.21MB)
- non-orthodox practitioner
Email your application form and any supporting documents to pcl@mhra.gov.uk
You can find out how to make an application in our detailed guide on manufacturer and wholesaler licences.
Last updated 14 May 2020 + show all updates
-
Published a new version of the Specials manufacturer form. Reverted the application form for a new manufacturer/importer licence (MIA): human use , after this was mistakenly changed.
-
Uploaded a new version of the Application form for a new manufacturer/importer licence (MIA): human use, with batch certification having being removed under 'site types' on page 2.
-
Updated form for Specials Manufacturers added to the page.
-
Updated form for a new manufacturer/importer licenses (human use)
-
First published.