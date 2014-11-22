Form

Medicines: variation forms for a manufacturer's licence

Forms to make a variation to a manufacturer's licence.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
22 November 2014
25 June 2025

Breakdown of forms to be completed and time required for variations to manufacturer's licences - F3

Breakdown of fees for variations to manufacturer’s licences - F2

Variation to nominate site personnel – MIA, MIA(IMP) and MS - 15V

Variation to an existing storage handling site - 14V

Variation to add a storage and handling site - 13V

Variation to an existing contract laboratory named on an existing manufacturer’s licence/authorisation - 12V

Variation to add a contract laboratory site to an existing manufacturer’s licence/authorisation - 11V

Variation to add a new site to a manufacturer’s licence – includes MIA, MS and MIA(IMP) - 10V

Variation to an existing site named on a manufacturer’s licence – includes MIA, MS and MIA(IMP) - 9V

Variation to an existing process licence and/or authorisation: address - 3V

Variation to an existing process licence and/or authorisation: basic company information - 2V

Variation to an existing process licence and/or authorisation: cover letter - 1V

To apply for a variation to an existing manufacturer’s licence, complete the appropriate form(s) and send them to pcl@mhra.gov.uk.

You can make your payment when you receive the invoice.

25 June 2025

  1. Updated attachment: Breakdown of fees for variations to manufacturer’s licences - F2

  2. Updated v1V, 2V, 3V, 9V, 10V, 11V, 12V, 13V, 14V & 15V.

  3. Updated variation to add a contract laboratory site to an existing manufacturer’s licence/authorisation form.

  4. First published.

