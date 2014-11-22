Medicines: variation forms for a manufacturer's licence
Forms to make a variation to a manufacturer's licence.
Documents
Details
To apply for a variation to an existing manufacturer’s licence, complete the appropriate form(s) and send them to pcl@mhra.gov.uk.
You can make your payment when you receive the invoice.
Updates to this page
-
Updated attachment: Breakdown of fees for variations to manufacturer’s licences - F2
-
Updated v1V, 2V, 3V, 9V, 10V, 11V, 12V, 13V, 14V & 15V.
-
Updated variation to add a contract laboratory site to an existing manufacturer’s licence/authorisation form.
-
First published.