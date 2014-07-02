Medicines: notes for applicants and holders of a manufacturer licence
Guidance to help applicants and licence holders get and maintain a manufacturer licence - MHRA guidance note 5.
This guidance covers:
- the manufacturer licence and importing from a third county
- how to apply for a licence
- manufacturers’ and importers’ obligations
- compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP)
- personnel
- the qualified person
- the production Manager
- the quality controller
- importing licensed medicines from third countries
- inspection
- regulatory action
- fees
- further information
Published 3 July 2014
Last updated 17 November 2023 + show all updates
