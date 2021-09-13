Impact on school absence from COVID-19 vaccination of healthy 12 to 15 year old children

This note presents a range of initial, scenario-based estimates of school absences due to COVID-19 infections in 12 to 15 year olds in England with and without vaccinating healthy 12 to 15 year olds.

The analysis provided here is scenario-based because of the significant uncertainty in the epidemiological progression of COVID-19. Some of the modelling is highly simplified but this is proportionate given so much uncertainty in the background epidemiology.

It was produced by the COVID-19 and Health Protection Analysis Team at the Department for Health and Social Care.

