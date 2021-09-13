Correspondence

Universal vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 15 years against COVID-19

Letter from the UK Chief Medical Officers to the UK Health Ministers on COVID-19 vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 September 2021

Universal vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 15 years against COVID-19

Terms of reference for UK CMO advice on universal vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 15 years against COVID-19

Key published inputs to the UK CMOs advice on universal vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 15 years against COVID-19

This letter sets out the UK Chief Medical Officers advice on COVID-19 vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds.

