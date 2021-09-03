JCVI statement, September 2021: COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years
Updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccination of children aged 12 to 15.
This statement sets out JCVI’s review of considerations for the vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years who do not have underlying health conditions that put them at increased risk from COVID-19.
See also previous advice in the JCVI statement, August 2021: COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years.