Independent report

JCVI statement, August 2021: COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years

Updated statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
4 August 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

JCVI statement on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years: 4 August 2021

HTML

Details

This statement sets out JCVI’s latest considerations and advice regarding the potential extension of the COVID-19 vaccination programme to children and young people.

See JCVI’s first statement on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years

Published 4 August 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do