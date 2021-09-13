Research and analysis

Summary of the existing evidence of the health and wellbeing benefits of school-age education.

Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England
13 September 2021

Education, schooling and health summary

This paper aims to summarise the existing evidence of the health and wellbeing benefits of school-age education, including:

  • the wider impacts on mental and physical health and wellbeing of being in school

  • the observed impacts of the loss of education in the last 18 months

It was produced by the Public Health Advice, Guidance and Expertise (PHAGE) function of Public Health England’s COVID-19 response.

