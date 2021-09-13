Education, schooling and health
Summary of the existing evidence of the health and wellbeing benefits of school-age education.
This paper aims to summarise the existing evidence of the health and wellbeing benefits of school-age education, including:
the wider impacts on mental and physical health and wellbeing of being in school
the observed impacts of the loss of education in the last 18 months
It was produced by the Public Health Advice, Guidance and Expertise (PHAGE) function of Public Health England’s COVID-19 response.
