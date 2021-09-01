Third primary COVID-19 vaccine dose for people who are immunosuppressed: JCVI advice
Statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the benefits of a third primary COVID-19 vaccine dose in individuals aged 12 years and over with severe immunosuppression.
Documents
Details
This statement sets out advice from the JCVI on the benefits of a third primary COVID-19 vaccine dose in individuals aged 12 years and over with severe immunosuppression around the time of their first or second vaccine doses.
See also:
- JCVI’s first statement on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years, published in July 2021
- JCVI’s updated statement on COVID-19 vaccination of children and young people aged 12 to 17 years published in August 2021
Published 1 September 2021