Third primary COVID-19 vaccine dose for people who are immunosuppressed: JCVI advice

Statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the benefits of a third primary COVID-19 vaccine dose in individuals aged 12 years and over with severe immunosuppression.

1 September 2021

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice on third primary dose vaccination

This statement sets out advice from the JCVI on the benefits of a third primary COVID-19 vaccine dose in individuals aged 12 years and over with severe immunosuppression around the time of their first or second vaccine doses.

