Transparency data

Birthday Honours lists 2019

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2019 recognises the outstanding achievements of people across the United Kingdom.

Published 7 June 2019
From:
Cabinet Office, Department of Health and Social Care, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, and Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Documents

Birthday Honours 2019: the Prime Minister's list

PDF, 492KB, 216 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Birthday Honours 2019: the Prime Minister's list (CSV)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 66.4KB

Birthday Honours 2019: notes on the higher awards

PDF, 211KB, 17 pages

Birthday Honours 2019: the Queen's Fire Medal for Distinguished Service

PDF, 51KB, 3 pages

Birthday Honours 2019: the Queen's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

PDF, 54KB, 4 pages

Birthday Honours 2019: Ambulance Service list

PDF, 58.9KB, 1 page

Birthday Honours 2019: the Foreign Secretary's overseas list, Order of St Michael and St George

PDF, 57.3KB, 2 pages

Birthday Honours 2019: the Foreign Secretary's overseas list, Order of the Bath, Order of the Companions of Honour and Order of the British Empire

PDF, 75.2KB, 5 pages

Birthday Honours 2019: Foreign and Commonwealth Office press release

PDF, 251KB, 5 pages

Details

In total 1,073 people have received an award:

● 920 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 306 at BEM, 399 at MBE and 215 at OBE; ● 75% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity; ● 508 women are recognised in the List, representing 47% of the total; ● 10.4% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background; ● 5.9% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010);and 2.8% of recipients identified as being LGBT.

Read the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019 press release.

Honours lists are published at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. Learn more about the honours and how to nominate someone for an award.

Published 7 June 2019