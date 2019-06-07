Birthday Honours lists 2019

In total 1,073 people have received an award:

● 920 candidates have been selected at BEM , MBE and OBE level: 306 at BEM , 399 at MBE and 215 at OBE ; ● 75% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity; ● 508 women are recognised in the List, representing 47% of the total; ● 10.4% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background; ● 5.9% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010);and 2.8% of recipients identified as being LGBT.

Read the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019 press release.

Honours lists are published at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. Learn more about the honours and how to nominate someone for an award.