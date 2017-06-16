Transparency data
Birthday Honours lists 2017
From:
Cabinet Office, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, and Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Honours: lists, reform and operation and Social action
Published:
16 June 2017
More than 1,000 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2017.
Documents
Birthday Honours 2017: the Prime Minister's list
PDF, 572KB, 114 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: the Prime Minister's list (CSV)
Birthday Honours 2017: notes on the higher awards
PDF, 168KB, 16 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: the Foreign Secretary's overseas list
PDF, 120KB, 6 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: notes on the Foreign Secretary's overseas list
PDF, 132KB, 2 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: Foreign and Commonwealth Office press release
PDF, 129KB, 3 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: Civilian Gallantry list
PDF, 77KB, 2 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: notes on the Civilian Gallantry list
PDF, 106KB, 6 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: the Queen's Fire Medal for Distinguished Service
PDF, 41.2KB, 1 page
Birthday Honours 2017: the Queen's Police Medal for Distinguished Service
PDF, 43.6KB, 2 pages
Birthday Honours 2017: Ambulance Service list
PDF, 108KB, 1 page
Details
In total 1,109 people have received an award:
- 962 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level (303 at BEM, 438 at MBE and 221 at OBE)
- 74% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity
- there are 554 successful women candidates in the List, representing 50% of the total
- 10% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background, the greatest ever number of BAME recipients in an Honours List
- 6.5% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)
Honours lists are published at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. Learn more about the honours and how to nominate someone for an award.
