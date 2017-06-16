In total 1,109 people have received an award:

962 candidates have been selected at BEM , MBE and OBE level (303 at BEM , 438 at MBE and 221 at OBE )

, and level (303 at , 438 at and 221 at ) 74% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity

there are 554 successful women candidates in the List, representing 50% of the total

10% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background, the greatest ever number of BAME recipients in an Honours List

6.5% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)

Read the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2017 press release.

Honours lists are published at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. Learn more about the honours and how to nominate someone for an award.