ASEAN Economic Reform Programme

Until January 2019 the ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme was called the South East (SE) Asia Low Carbon Energy Programme.

The ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme will provide policy support, capacity building and technical assistance to:

facilitate green finance flows

improve the regulatory, policy and practical conditions for energy efficiency measures

It aims for 5 specific outcomes:

strengthened policy and regulatory framework for green finance and energy efficiency

greater investment in low carbon technologies

energy efficiency savings

improved ease of doing business and innovation

knowledge transfer of low carbon economies

South east Asia has a population of more than 600 million people, and has a combined GDP equivalent to the world’s seventh largest economy. It is the fourth largest exporting region in the world, a major manufacturing hub and important to global trade flows. While still comparatively strong, economic growth in the region has moderated in recent years and economic inequality is growing, with 87 million people still below national poverty lines. The region’s continued economic growth will in part, depend on whether it can meet its growing energy demand and the huge energy challenges it faces.

The ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Programme has been designed to address these issues, in compliance with the International Development (Gender Equality) Act, where the UK can add the most value.

This programme will operate in the 6 largest south east Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It will cover 95% of SE Asia’s total population, 95% of those in poverty and 86% of south east Asia’s GDP.