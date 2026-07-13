Joint Declaration on the Establishment of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition.

We, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom recognizing the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles and the increasing importance of defence capabilities for the security of the European continent, announce today the initiation of the establishment of a purely defensive Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition. We express our support for its Flagship Project to work at pace to develop an Anti-Ballistic capability.

We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats — developed through collective effort, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation. It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries. By bringing together our defence industrial base, our research, and our operational experience, we aim to build a shared antiballistic missile capacity for Europe and support relevant contributory activities. We do this not against any people, but in defence of our own.

We acknowledge the unique experience of Ukraine, gained in defence against Russia’s war of aggression.

Through this Declaration, we aim to establish common operational requirements, joint technical working groups, clear governance mechanisms, and a roadmap towards the Coalition’s first operational capabilities — in line with our respective constitutional arrangements and international obligations.

We will seek to support joint research and development activities under the Flagship Project, including by exploring appropriate opportunities for funding and promote enhanced data and information exchange.

The founding members of the Coalition are Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The Coalition remains open to other nations that share its principles and objectives.