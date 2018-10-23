G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement on the announcement of the death of Jamal Khashoggi

The G7 Foreign Ministers said:

The G7 Foreign Ministers, of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed took place in its consulate in Istanbul.

The confirmation of Mr Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a first step toward full transparency and accountability. However, the explanations offered leave many questions unanswered.

We reiterate our expectation for a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation by Saudi Arabia, in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities, and a full and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr Khashoggi’s death. Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again.

The circumstances of Mr Khashoggi’s death reaffirm the need to protect journalists and freedom of expression around the world.

We also extend our deepest condolences to Mr Khashoggi’s family, his fiancée, and his friends.