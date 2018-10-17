Press release
G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi
The UK, along with the members of the G7, has issued a statement following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The G7 Foreign Ministers said:
We, the G7 Foreign Ministers, of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, affirm our commitment to defending freedom of expression and protection of a free press.
We remain very troubled by the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account.
We encourage Turkish-Saudi collaboration and look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation, as announced.
Further information
- Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @Jeremy_Hunt
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
- Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100