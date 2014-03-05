Collection
- Ministry of Defence
- 5 March 2014
- 23 February 2017, see all updates
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
These are the background quality reports which are either for several editions of 1 publication, or for more than 1 publication.
Background quality reports which are for 1 edition of 1 publication can be found on that edition’s webpage.
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
Armed forces redundancy program statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
Career Transition Partnership ex-service personnel employment outcomes statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
Mental health in the UK armed forces: background quality report
Official Statistics
Military deaths in service statistics: background quality reports
National Statistics
Military search and rescue statistics: background quality reports
Official Statistics
MOD civilian personnel statistics: background quality reports
National Statistics
MOD civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: background quality reports
Official Statistics
Op Herrick casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
Royal Navy and Royal Marines monthly personnel statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
Royal Navy and Royal Marines quarterly pocket brief: background quality report
Official Statistics
UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
UK armed forces personnel statistics: background quality reports
Official Statistics
UK defence statistics compendium 2012: background quality reports
National Statistics
UK defence statistics compendium 2011: background quality reports
National Statistics
UK defence statistics compendium 2010: background quality reports
National Statistics
UK regular service and civilian personnel quarterly location statistics: background quality reports
Official Statistics
UK reserve forces and MOD sponsored cadets strengths: background quality report
Official Statistics
UK service personnel amputations: background quality reports
Official Statistics
UK service personnel medical discharges: background quality report
Official Statistics
UK service personnel patient treatment statistics: background quality report
Official Statistics
War Pensions Scheme statistics: background quality report
National Statistics
Published: 5 March 2014
Updated: 23 February 2017
- Added MOD civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: background quality reports
- Added Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics: background quality report.
- Added UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report.
- Added UK service personnel patient treatment statistics: background quality report
- Added Mental health in the UK armed forces background quality report.
- Added Op Herrick casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report.
- Added UK service personnel medical discharges, defence trade and industry, armed forces redundancy background quality reports
- Added Navy's BQR monthly publication page.
- Added UK service personnel amputations: background quality reports
- First published.
