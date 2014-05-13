Official Statistics
UK service personnel amputations: background quality reports
Background quality report relating to UK service personnel amputations statistics.
Documents
Details
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
These reports relate to the UK service personnel amputations statistics.
Published 13 May 2014
Last updated 26 July 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 26 July 2018 + show all updates
- Added the Background quality report: quarterly Afghanistan and Iraq amputation statistics (updated 26 July 2018).
- Added updated BQR
- First published.