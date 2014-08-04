Official Statistics
UK service personnel medical discharges: background quality report
This report relates to the medical discharges among UK service personnel statistics.
Documents
Details
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
This report relates to the medical discharges among UK service personnel statistics.
Published 4 August 2014
Last updated 12 July 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 12 July 2018 + show all updates
- Added the UK service personnel medical discharges: background quality report 2018.
- Added background quality report: UK service personnel medical discharges: financial year 2016/17.
- Added latest background quality report.
- First published.