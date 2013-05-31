Official Statistics

Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: background quality report

Statistics on compensation recipients and new claims, awards and appeals made under the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme.

Published 1 June 2013
Last updated 27 June 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics:6 April 2005 to 31 March 2019

PDF, 339KB, 22 pages

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2018

PDF, 405KB, 18 pages

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2017

PDF, 160KB

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 30 September 2016

PDF, 121KB

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2016

PDF, 177KB

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 30 September 2015

PDF, 116KB

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2015

PDF, 92.5KB

Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics

PDF, 120KB, 9 pages

Details

The purpose of a background report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

This statistical notice provides summary statistics on recipients of compensation and new claims, awards and appeals made under the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).

Published 1 June 2013
Last updated 27 June 2019 + show all updates
  1. Added Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics:6 April 2005 to 31 March 2019.
  2. Added Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2018.
  3. Added Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2017.
  4. Added Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 30 September 2016
  5. Added BQR AFCS 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2016
  6. Added BQR Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 30 September 2015
  7. Added Background quality report: Armed Forces Compensation Scheme statistics: 6 April 2005 to 31 March 2015
  8. Added updated BQR report dated September 2014.
  9. Added revised background report.
  10. First published.

Related content