Official Statistics
Royal Navy and Royal Marines quarterly pocket brief: background quality report
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Royal Navy and Royal Marines quarterly pocket brief: index and Defence statistics background quality reports: index
- First published:
- 1 April 2011
- Last updated:
- 17 February 2017, see all updates
Statistics on strengths, requirements, intakes and outflows from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.
Documents
Navy service pocket brief: background quality report January 2014
PDF, 27.4KB, 3 pages
Navy service pocket brief: background quality report June 2011
PDF, 61.2KB, 4 pages
Details
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
This is a quarterly publication containing information on process of the collection of statistics for the ‘Naval service pocket brief’ for 2011 to 2014 and the information it contains including statistics on strengths, liabilities, intakes and outflows from the UK armed forces by service.
Document information
Published: 1 April 2011
Updated: 17 February 2017
- Added BQR February 2017
- Swapped order of reports.
- First published.