Royal Navy and Royal Marines quarterly pocket brief: background quality report

Ministry of Defence
Royal Navy and Royal Marines quarterly pocket brief: index and Defence statistics background quality reports: index
1 April 2011
see all updates

Statistics on strengths, requirements, intakes and outflows from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

Royal Navy and Royal Marines quarterly pocket brief: February 2017

PDF, 89.9KB

Navy service pocket brief: background quality report January 2014

PDF, 27.4KB, 3 pages

Navy service pocket brief: background quality report June 2011

PDF, 61.2KB, 4 pages

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

This is a quarterly publication containing information on process of the collection of statistics for the ‘Naval service pocket brief’ for 2011 to 2014 and the information it contains including statistics on strengths, liabilities, intakes and outflows from the UK armed forces by service.

Published: 1 April 2011

Updated: 17 February 2017

