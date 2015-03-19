Official Statistics
UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report
- Ministry of Defence
- UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics and Defence statistics background quality reports: index
- 19 March 2015
- 19 October 2017, see all updates
Background quality report relating to UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Shader, Gritrock and Toral.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
This publication relates to UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Shader, Gritrock and Toral.
Following a public consultation during April to May 2017, this publication has reduced from a quarterly to a bi-annual release.
