UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report

Ministry of Defence
UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics and Defence statistics background quality reports: index
19 March 2015
19 October 2017, see all updates

Background quality report relating to UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Shader, Gritrock and Toral.

Background quaility report: Biannual UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics

PDF, 43.4KB, 10 pages

Background quality report: Quarterly UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics

PDF, 62.9KB

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

This publication relates to UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Shader, Gritrock and Toral.

Following a public consultation during April to May 2017, this publication has reduced from a quarterly to a bi-annual release.

