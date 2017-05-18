  1. Home

Proposed reduced frequency of the quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics Official Statistics

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
20 April 2017

This consultation closes at

Summary

The MOD publishes quarterly operational casualty and fatality statistics. We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of this publication.

Documents

Proposed reduced frequency of the “Quarterly UK Armed Forces and UK Entitled Civilians Operational Casualty and Fatality Statistics” Official Statistic

PDF, 19.5KB

Consultation description

This quarterly report provides statistical information on the number of UK Armed Forces personnel and UK Entitled Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations KIPION (Middle East), SHADER (Iraq and Syria), GRITROCK (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and TORAL (Afghanistan).

This report has been provided in response to the increasing number of requests for information about UK Service personnel deployed on current operations.

We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of this publication as outlined in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

Email to:

defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk

Write to:

Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH

