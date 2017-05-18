This quarterly report provides statistical information on the number of UK Armed Forces personnel and UK Entitled Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations KIPION (Middle East), SHADER (Iraq and Syria), GRITROCK (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and TORAL (Afghanistan).

This report has been provided in response to the increasing number of requests for information about UK Service personnel deployed on current operations.

We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of this publication as outlined in the consultation document.