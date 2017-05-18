Open consultation
Proposed reduced frequency of the quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics
The MOD publishes quarterly operational casualty and fatality statistics. We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of this publication.
This quarterly report provides statistical information on the number of UK Armed Forces personnel and UK Entitled Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations KIPION (Middle East), SHADER (Iraq and Syria), GRITROCK (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and TORAL (Afghanistan).
This report has been provided in response to the increasing number of requests for information about UK Service personnel deployed on current operations.
We are seeking external users’ views on reducing the frequency of this publication as outlined in the consultation document.
Email to:
defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk
Write to:
Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
