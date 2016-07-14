Official Statistics
UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2016/2017
Quarterly UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Kipion, Shader, Gritrock and Toral.
Details
This quarterly report provides statistical information on the number of UK armed forces personnel and UK Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations Kipion (Middle East), Shader (Iraq and Syria), Gritrock (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and Toral (Afghanistan).
Numbers for Operations Kipion and Toral will be updated quarterly, Operation Shader will be updated bi-annually.
