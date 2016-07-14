  1. Home

UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2016/2017

Ministry of Defence
UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics
14 July 2016
20 April 2017, see all updates

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Kipion, Shader, Gritrock and Toral.

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 31 March 2017

PDF, 394KB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 31 March 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.73MB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 31 December 2016

PDF, 316KB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 31 December 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.75MB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 September 2016

PDF, 108KB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 September 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.75MB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 June 2016

PDF, 145KB

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 June 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.65MB

This quarterly report provides statistical information on the number of UK armed forces personnel and UK Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations Kipion (Middle East), Shader (Iraq and Syria), Gritrock (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and Toral (Afghanistan).

Numbers for Operations Kipion and Toral will be updated quarterly, Operation Shader will be updated bi-annually.

Published: 14 July 2016

Updated: 20 April 2017

  1. Added Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 31 March 2017
  2. Added Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 31 December 2016.
  3. Added 30 September 2016 documents.
  4. First published.

