UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics
- Ministry of Defence
- Ebola virus: UK government response and Daesh: UK government response
- 19 March 2015
20 April 2017
Quarterly UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Kipion, Shader, Gritrock and Toral.
A public consultation has been launched about the reduction in the frequency of the ‘Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics ’.
Upcoming release dates for this publication are available here.
Published: 19 March 2015
Updated: 20 April 2017
