UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics

Ministry of Defence
Ebola virus: UK government response and Daesh: UK government response
19 March 2015
20 April 2017

Quarterly UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Kipion, Shader, Gritrock and Toral.

A public consultation has been launched about the reduction in the frequency of the ‘Quarterly UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics ’.

Upcoming release dates for this publication are available here.

Editions

  1. UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2016/2017

    • Official Statistics

  2. UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2015/2016

    • Official Statistics

  3. UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2014/2015

    • Official Statistics

  4. UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: background quality report

    • Official Statistics

Published: 19 March 2015

Updated: 20 April 2017

  1. Added link to public consultation.
  2. Added 'UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2016/2017'.
  3. Added new statistics for 1st quarter 2015/2016 up to 30 June 2015.
  4. Included a sentence with link for upcoming release dates.
  5. First published.

