Official Statistics
UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2018/2019
Biannual UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Kipion, Shader, Gritrock and Toral.
Documents
Details
This biannual report provides statistical information on the number of UK armed forces personnel and UK Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations Kipion (Middle East), Shader (Iraq and Syria), Gritrock (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and Toral (Afghanistan).
Published 18 October 2018