UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics: financial year 2020/2021

Biannual UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics for Operations Kipion, Shader, Gritrock and Toral.

Published 5 November 2020
Ministry of Defence

Biannual UK armed forces and UK civilian operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 September 2020

ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk

ODS tables to biannual UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 September 2020

Excel tables to biannual UK armed forces and UK entitled civilians operational casualty and fatality statistics to 30 September 2020

ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk

Details

This biannual report provides statistical information on the number of UK armed forces personnel and UK Civilians, who died, were injured or became ill on Operations Kipion (Middle East), Shader (Iraq and Syria), Gritrock (Ebola crisis in West Africa) and Toral (Afghanistan).

