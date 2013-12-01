National Statistics

MOD civilian personnel statistics: background quality reports

Statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of MOD civilian personnel, by grade equivalence, Top Level Budgetary area, and demographics.

Published 1 December 2013
Last updated 5 December 2018
Ministry of Defence

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

This is a quarterly National Statistics publication, showing the civilian workforce by grade equivalence and Top Level Budgetary area (TLB) on a full time equivalent basis, and by TLB on a headcount basis. Diversity strength statistics are also presented on a headcount basis.

