MOD civilian personnel statistics: background quality reports

Statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of MOD civilian personnel, by grade equivalence, Top Level Budgetary area, and demographics.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
This is a quarterly National Statistics publication, showing the civilian workforce by grade equivalence and Top Level Budgetary area (TLB) on a full time equivalent basis, and by TLB on a headcount basis. Diversity strength statistics are also presented on a headcount basis.
Published 1 December 2013
Last updated 5 December 2018 + show all updates
- Added Background quality report: civilian personnel statistics December 2018.
- Added BQR January 2017
- Added Background quality report: civilian personnel statistics January 2015.
- First published.