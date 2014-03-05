Military deaths in service statistics: background quality reports
Background quality report relating to statistics on deaths, including suicide and open verdicts in the UK regular armed forces.
Documents
Details
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data. These reports relate to statistics on deaths, including suicide and open verdicts in the UK regular armed forces.
Last updated 1 September 2020 + show all updates
-
Updated the Background Quality report on the 1 September 2020.
-
Updated the Background Quality Report for the statistics released on the 28 March 2019.
-
Updated Background quality report: deaths, including suicide and open verdicts in the UK regular armed forces.
-
Background quality report updated 30 March 2017.
-
Added updated BQR
-
Added updated BQR.
-
First published.