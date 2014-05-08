Collection
Information and reports on all MOD compensation schemes including the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) and other service benefits.
Compensation guidance
Armed forces compensation: a guide
- Guidance
War Pension Scheme
- Guidance
Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) Scheme guide
- Guidance
Forms for armed forces compensation
Information and application forms for all MOD compensation schemes and benefits available to eligible armed forces personnel or their relatives.
Information and application forms for use when claiming under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme, War Pension Scheme, supplementary awards/allowances and other payments to veterans and their dependants.
AFCS and War Pensions Scheme claim form
- Form
AFCS fast payment application form
- Form
War Pensions Unemployability Supplement
- Form
Allowance for Lowered Standard of Occupation
- Form
War Pensioners Mobility Supplement
- Form
War Pensions Constant Attendance Allowance
- Form
War Pension: application for review
- Form
Claim for War Pension (further condition)
- Form
War Widows / War Widowers Pension / funeral expenses
- Form
War Pension and AFCS notice of appeal
- Form
AFCS policy and reviews
Reviews and policy for the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS)
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme review: one year on
-
- Policy paper
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme review
-
- Policy paper
Armed forces compensation scheme statement of policy (JSP 765)
-
- Guidance
Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS)
-
- Policy paper
The Armed Forces Compensation Scheme: quinquennial review
-
- Corporate report
Annual and corporate reports
Armed Forces Pension Scheme annual accounts 2015 to 2016
-
- Corporate report
Armed Forces Pension Scheme annual accounts 2014 to 2015
-
- Corporate report
Armed Forces Pension Scheme annual accounts 2010 to 2014
-
- Corporate report
Armed Forces Pension Scheme resource accounts 2009 to 2010
-
- Corporate report
Armed Forces Pension Scheme resource accounts 2008 to 2009
-
- Corporate report
IMEG second report on medical and scientific aspects of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
-
- Corporate report
IMEG first report and recommendations on medical aspects of the Boyce review of the AFCS
-
- Corporate report
Veterans UK leaflets
These leaflets contain information and guidance on the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, the Ministry of Defence Medals Office, Veterans Services and the Veterans Welfare Service.
- Added The Armed Forces Compensation Scheme: quinquennial review
- New leaflets included in the collection
- Added Armed Forces Pension Scheme annual accounts 2015 to 2016.
- Added War Pension and AFCS notice of appeal form.
- Added compensations forms.
- Added Veterans UK compensation forms.
- Added Armed Forces Pension Scheme annual accounts 2014 to 2015.
- First published.