Victim Witness Care Unit (VWCU)

Introduction

The VWCU is part of the Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC) within the Ministry of Defence.

The VWCU is independent of Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force chains of command and will provide a single point of contact (SPOC) to victims and witnesses of serious crimes committed by service personnel in the UK and overseas.

The VWCU provides holistic care and support to victims and witnesses ensuring that each victim is afforded their rights in accordance with the code of practice for victims of crime (JSP 839).

The VWCU will:

deliver victim and witness satisfaction

focus on the well-being of victims

promote access to support for victims of crime

provide a single point of contact for victims and witnesses

maintain compliance with the code of practice for victims of crime (JSP 839)

What we will do

The VWCU works with victims of crime who are entitled to an enhanced service in accordance with the Victims Code of Practice guidelines. This includes:

Victims of a serious offence, such as domestic abuse, hate crime, sexual assault, serious violent offences, attempted murder, arson with intent and kidnap.

Persistently targeted victims, who have been a victim of crime repeatedly - for example being targeted, harassed or stalked.

Vulnerable victims whose quality of evidence may be affected because they:

are under 18

suffer from a mental health condition

have a physical disability, a learning difficulty or social impairment

Intimidated victims, whose quality of evidence may be affected due to behaviour of the suspect or the suspect’s friends and family, or the victim’s religious or cultural beliefs.

The role of a Victim Liaison Officer (VLO)

Each referral to the VWCU will be allocated a Victim Liaison Officer (VLO). The VLO will:

Contact the victim by telephone to complete a needs assessment to establish any vulnerability they may have and any support networks already in place.

Coordinate referrals to support services that may be of benefit to enhanced victims – only with their consent.

Act as a single point of contact for any questions victims may have.

Schedule follow-up calls to ensure the support requested is received.

Provide victims with a direct number for their allocated VLO, so they can get straight through to them.

If the victim’s case proceeds to court the VLO will remain with them throughout the process.

We have a number of multi-agency partners working with us to help provide quick access to specialist support.

This includes:

independent domestic violence advisors

independent sexual violence advisors

victim support

Email: people-dscc-vwcugroup@mod.gov.uk

We aim to respond to your email within five working days, but if you require a response sooner, please call on the number provided or highlight the urgency in an email.

Telephone: 07974 074 259 from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 3.30pm Friday

Write to:

Defence School of Policing and Guarding

Southwick Park

1st Floor Overlord Building

PO17 6EJ



In an emergency, always call 999. This includes:

where a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed

someone is in immediate danger or harm

property is in danger of being damaged

a serious disruption to the public is likely

What to expect if you report a crime

Being a victim of or a witness to a crime can often be difficult. You may not know very much about the Service Justice System.

However, we hope that the support that is available to victims and witnesses will provide reassurance; enable offences to be reported; and give the confidence to follow the process through.

When you report a crime to the police they will take information about the offence and the crime will be recorded. You will be given a crime reference number, and you may be asked to provide a statement.

Investigation

The Service Police will record your account of what happened. This is called a statement of complaint or witness statement.

In some circumstances you may have your evidence visually recorded by specially trained interviewers and in a specialist interviewing facility. This could be due to your age (if under 18), the type of offence being investigated or whether you are a vulnerable or intimidated. This will be decided by the Service Police officer who will conduct a victim needs assessment with you before you provide evidence.

The Service Police may need to take evidence from you, such as fingerprints or forensic evidence, or they may need to look at your phone. If you have been injured, they may need to take photographs of your injuries.

The Service Police will explain to you at each step what evidence they need, and why they need it. If you have had to receive medical treatment, the Service Police will need your written consent before they can obtain any medical evidence about you.

What happens at the end of an investigation

After the Service Police have concluded their investigation, the evidence will be assessed, and a decision will be made as to whether the Service Police consider there is sufficient evidence to refer the case for a charging decision.

Cases can be referred either to the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) or to the suspect’s Commanding Officer, depending on the type of offence, who will then decide whether to instigate proceedings and direct the case to Court Martial or Summary Hearing.

Your VLO will explain the categorisation of offences and this process in further detail.

What happens if my case is not referred

If the Service Police decide not to refer the case, you can ask them to review that decision.

If the SPA or the suspect’s Commanding Officer, after receiving the case, decide not to instigate proceedings, you can ask for the decision to be reviewed.

Your VLO will provide you with further information and can assist you with this process.

What happens if my case goes to court

Pre-trial court visits

Most victims and witness will not have been to court, and a pre-trial court visit is a useful way to become familiar with the court in advance of the trial. Simply seeing the court, and where you and everyone else will be standing, may make the process easier. You can also use an alternative court entrance if you are worried about seeing the defendant when you arrive at court for the trial.

The trial

You will meet the prosecutor at court and have time to read through your statements before you give evidence.

If the allegation is a sexual offence or a case of domestic abuse, there are measures (called Special Measures) that are often used to make giving evidence in court easier. These include giving evidence from behind a screen, so the victim or witness does not have to see the defendant, or giving evidence by live link.

These measures extend to witnesses and can be used, if the court allows, in any case.

Your VLO will discuss these measures in further detail to help you understand how they can support you.

Other victim and witness specialist support

To ensure that all victims and witnesses of crime receive the support they need, the following specialist helplines are available:

