Guidance
Armed forces domestic abuse: worldwide support
Information for armed forces personnel and their families who are stationed overseas.
This guidance includes information for those stationed at:-
- British Forces Cyprus (BFC)
- British Forces Germany (BFG)
- British Forces South Atlantic Islands (Ascension Island)
- British Forces South Atlantic Islands (Falkland Islands)
- British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gibraltar)
- BATUS Alberta, Canada
- Brunei
- Kenya
- Nepal
- Northern Ireland
- United States of America
- Added information about support available in Northern Ireland.
- Updated information for the following locations: BATUS Alberta (Canada), Brunei, Kenya, Nepal, United States of America.
- Updated RN RM Welfare link.
- First published.