Armed forces domestic abuse: worldwide support

Ministry of Defence
Domestic abuse: guidance and support for the armed forces community
23 February 2015
see all updates

Information for armed forces personnel and their families who are stationed overseas.

Armed forces domestic abuse: worldwide support

This guidance includes information for those stationed at:-

  • British Forces Cyprus (BFC)
  • British Forces Germany (BFG)
  • British Forces South Atlantic Islands (Ascension Island)
  • British Forces South Atlantic Islands (Falkland Islands)
  • British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gibraltar)
  • BATUS Alberta, Canada
  • Brunei
  • Kenya
  • Nepal
  • Northern Ireland
  • United States of America

Published: 23 February 2015

Updated: 12 September 2017

full page history

  1. Added information about support available in Northern Ireland.
  2. Updated information for the following locations: BATUS Alberta (Canada), Brunei, Kenya, Nepal, United States of America.
  3. Updated RN RM Welfare link.
  4. First published.

