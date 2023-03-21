Defence Serious Crime Unit (DSCU)

Introduction

The DSCU is part of the Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC) within the Ministry of Defence. Following several independent reviews, the DSCU was formed to replace the Special Investigation Branches (SIB).

The DSCU consists of investigators and specialist teams from across the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force. This includes regulars and reserves who are supported by civil servants and contracted colleagues.

The DSCU works closely with other components of the Service Justice System including the Victim Witness Care Unit, Service Prosecuting Authority and Military Court Service.

What does DSCU investigate?

DSCU has the jurisdiction to investigate the most serious and complex crimes alleged to have been committed by persons subject to service law in both the UK and overseas, including sexual offences, domestic abuse and offences of violence.

Locations

The DSCU (HQ) is based at Bulford and there are various sub-units based around the UK and overseas.

Specialist Teams

The DSCU has several specialist teams:

Special Response Team - officers trained to deal with serious sexual offences and incidents involving children, ensuring victims are safeguarded, supported and referred to support organisations.

Operations Team - a high state of readiness team to deploy globally with specially trained officers in response to reports of crime.

Major Investigation Team - trained to deal with Critical Incident Management and larger major crime investigations.

Reporting a crime

If you or someone else are in immediate danger in the UK or you need support right away, call 999.

How to make silent 999 calls

From a mobile phone

If you are in danger and you can’t talk, you should follow these instructions:

call 999 from a mobile phone

if you can’t speak or answer questions, press 55 when prompted and your call will be transferred to the police

Pressing 55 only works on mobiles and doesn’t allow the police to track your location.

If you don’t press 55 your call will be ended.

From a landline

If you are in danger but you can’t talk, you should follow these instructions:

call 999 from a landline

if you can’t speak or answer questions and the operator can only hear background noise, they’ll transfer your call to the police

If you replace the handset, the landline may remain connected for 45 seconds in case you pick it up again.

Calling 999 from a landline automatically gives the police information about your location.

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the textphone service 18000 or text 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergency SMS service.

If you wish to report a crime, whether in the UK or overseas, or if you just want to speak to the Service Police, you can contact us in one of the following ways:

Service Police Crime Bureau, telephone 02392 285 170 or 02392 285 180

Service Police confidential crime line, telephone 0800 085 0658

report through your Chain of Command

attend or call a local Service Police station. To find your most local Service Police station, please contact the Service Police Crime Bureau who will be able to assist.

Fraud Defence confidential hotline

Fraud Defence confidential hotline – telephone 0800 161 3665 (UK) or +44 1480 44 638 (Overseas).

Make a Complaint

To make a complaint about the DSCU, contact the Professional Standards Department: People-DSCC-PSDMailbox@mod.gov.uk

Make a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request

Read about the FOI Act and how to make a request Access our previous releases to see if we have answered your question already Make a request by contacting people-dscc-foianddpa-mailbox@mod.gov.uk

