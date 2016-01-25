Services to be provided by the armed forces to victims of crime (JSP 839)
The revised JSP 839: Service Justice System – Services for Victims and Witnesses of Crime (previously named Victims Services) acknowledges recent policy changes that have been implemented to improve the services provided to victims within the Service Justice System. This includes a new process for appointing Victim Liaison Officers, and the establishment of both the Defence Serious Crime Unit/Command and the Victim and Witness Care Unit. New and updated leaflets have also been produced, they are titled Reporting a Crime in the Service Justice System - what you need to know, Reporting sexual offences – what you can expect during an investigation, and Domestic Abuse Victim Information.
JSP 839, and its’ annexes, contain guidance and procedures that are primarily aimed at assisting ‘victims and witnesses of crime’, Commanding Officers (COs), Victim Liaison Officers (VLOs), Defence Serious Crime Unit, Service Police, the Service Prosecution Authority (SPA), the Military Court Service (MCS) and the Military Corrective Training Centre (MCTC).
