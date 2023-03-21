Guidance

Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC)

Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC) is the strategic command headquarters for the Defence Serious Crime Unit (DSCU).

Ministry of Defence
21 March 2023

Introduction

The DSCC is the strategic command headquarters for the DSCU and was established in April 2022, following several independent reviews.

The DSCC sits outside the single services’ chain of command to ensure operational independence. The DSCC provides strategic direction to the DSCU, allowing the DSCU to focus on the delivery of serious crime policing.

The DSCC introduces consistency, collaboration and further professionalisation of this complex and deeply specialist area of law enforcement.

The Victim Witness Care Unit (VWCU) forms part of the DSCC, providing holistic care and support to victims and witnesses, ensuring that each victim is afforded their rights in accordance with the code of practice for victims of crime.

Location

The DSCC is based at Southwark Park, Fareham, home to the Defence School of Policing and Guarding (DSPG).

Contact the DSCC

Defence School of Policing and Guarding
Southwick Park
3rd Floor
Overlord Building
PO17 6EJ

Make a Complaint

To make a complaint about the DSCC, DSCU or VWCU contact the Professional Standards Department: People-DSCC-PSDMailbox@mod.gov.uk

Make a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request

  1. Read about the FOI Act and how to make a request
  2. View previous releases to see if we have answered your question already
  3. Make a request by contacting: people-dscc-foianddpa-mailbox@mod.gov.uk

