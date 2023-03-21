Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC)

Introduction

The DSCC is the strategic command headquarters for the DSCU and was established in April 2022, following several independent reviews.

The DSCC sits outside the single services’ chain of command to ensure operational independence. The DSCC provides strategic direction to the DSCU, allowing the DSCU to focus on the delivery of serious crime policing.

The DSCC introduces consistency, collaboration and further professionalisation of this complex and deeply specialist area of law enforcement.

The Victim Witness Care Unit (VWCU) forms part of the DSCC, providing holistic care and support to victims and witnesses, ensuring that each victim is afforded their rights in accordance with the code of practice for victims of crime.

Location

The DSCC is based at Southwark Park, Fareham, home to the Defence School of Policing and Guarding (DSPG).

Defence School of Policing and Guarding

Southwick Park

3rd Floor

Overlord Building

PO17 6EJ



Make a Complaint

To make a complaint about the DSCC, DSCU or VWCU contact the Professional Standards Department: People-DSCC-PSDMailbox@mod.gov.uk

Make a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request

Read about the FOI Act and how to make a request View previous releases to see if we have answered your question already Make a request by contacting: people-dscc-foianddpa-mailbox@mod.gov.uk

