Veterans news and Communications Hub

What is a Veteran
Veterans are defined as anyone who has served for at least one day in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces (Regular or Reserve) or Merchant Mariners who have seen duty on legally defined military operations. There are currently 2.4 million Veterans in Great Britain.
Listen to our team of Veterans talk about their experiences transitioning from the UK Armed Forces and what the word ‘Veteran’ means to them.
Why do Veterans make great business owners
After leaving the Service, many Veterans put their military skills to practice in the commercial sector. Consequently Veteran owned businesses are on the rise across a wide range of industries. In the video, 3 Veterans talk about their own experiences and why Veterans excel as small business owners. Read more about the contribution Veterans are making to the small business market in A Force for Business: Service leavers and Small Business.
Veteran community response to COVID-19 support
The Veteran community understands what it means to stand up and serve. Leaving the UK Armed Forces doesn’t change that dedication to service and during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen thousands of Veterans stand up and serve once again.
Team Rubicon Volunteers use military skills to provide life-saving support around the world to those most in need. Most recently thousands of Veterans responded to Op RE:ACT, Team Rubicon’s COVID-19 support to frontline emergency services and vulnerable communities. Watch the video to learn more about Team Rubicon and Op RE:ACT.
Buddy-up to Support Female Veterans
Female Veterans and servicewomen are buddying up to support each other during COVID-19. The WRAC Association and Army Servicewomen’s Network initiative comes from the knowledge that shared experiences of serving transcends all hurdles of age and geography.
Service Charity News
COBSEO (The Confederation of Service Charities), through its membership of service charities represents the whole serving and Veterans Community. Visit the COBESEO website where you will find the most up to date news, funding opportunities, help and transition guidance for Veterans and their families.