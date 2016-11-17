Guidance

Partnering with Defence

This guide provides a useful overview for employers about working with defence.

Last updated 30 June 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence

Partnering with Defence (updated June 2020)

PDF, 11.1MB, 38 pages

This guide includes information on:

  • benefits of building a relationship with defence
  • how employers can support defence and the armed forces community
  • contact information

Welsh language version also available.

