New £300-million contract paves the way for Veterans UK digital transformation

The 7 year contract will enable Veterans UK and other parts of our parent organisation, MOD Defence Business Services ( DBS ), to transform the way we deliver military personnel pay and administration, veterans pensions and related services. Working closely with the new the supplier, Shared Services Connected Limited ( SSCL ), we will deliver a range of digitally-enabled services that supports digital transformation across our services.

Some of the benefits the new contract will bring are:

providing an enhanced Veterans Portal and modern channels of access including new digital and interactive platforms such as online claiming

our back-office systems will be replaced allowing us to deliver pensions and compensation services in a more accessible, digitally enhanced way.

Andy Dowds, Head of Veterans UK said:

We are all eagerly awaiting the Transformation that this new contract with SSCL will bring to Veterans UK. We have a brilliant opportunity to truly move our Veterans services into the digital age, providing easy access for customers and staff alike.

We are starting from a low technological base and will move quickly through to a fully digital service. There is much hard work to do but I know that our people and SSCL staff are ready to rise to the challenge.

Our plans will take several years to deliver but we are starting work straight away. In the meantime, please be reassured that all Veterans UK’s services and payments will continue as normal and please continue to contact us via the usual contact points.