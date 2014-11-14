Withdrawn MAA regulatory instructions (RI)

Regulation
Military aviation regulations have been completely revised and have been published undera new framework and format as a suite of MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP). Where the routine amendment process forthe MRP is not sufficiently agile, to effect timely communication of regulatory changes, the MAA will employ an interim, responsive regulatory notification system.
A regulatory instruction will be employed to issue mandatory operational or engineering direction.
If you require further information and/or a copy of the documents, please contact the MAA regulatory publications team at dsa-maa-mrp enquiries@mod.uk
Last updated 29 November 2019 + show all updates
- MAA/RI/2016/01 - Qualification requirements for personnel conducting airborne maintenance activities has been superseded by RA 2340.
- MAA/RI/2014/02 (D Tech) has been withdrawn.
- MAA/RI/2014/03 (D Ops) has been withdrawn
- First published.