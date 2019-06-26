UK’s Voluntary National Review of the Sustainable Development Goals

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (also known as the SDGs or Global Goals) were adopted by all 193 United Nations Member States in 2015. The Goals are part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The UK played a leading role in negotiating the Goals.

The Goals seek to tackle a wide range of issues facing both developed and developing countries. These issues include poverty, inequality, climate change, inclusive societies and access to health and education.

All United Nations Member States are expected, at least once, to review national progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and present the report to the United Nations High Level Political Forum. This process is called a Voluntary National Review. In 2019, the UK has conducted its first Voluntary National Review.