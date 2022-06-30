UK-Republic of Korea bilateral framework
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed this Framework during a bilateral meeting at the NATO Summit in Madrid.
Documents
Details
The UK Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Korea met on 30 June 2022 during the NATO Summit. During their meeting they agreed a UK-Republic of Korea Bilateral Framework, which sets out areas of further cooperation between the 2 countries.
The Framework is a joint commitment to broaden and deepen our economic and security ties, contributing to global prosperity, peace and security. It will be reviewed annually at foreign minister level to monitor progress.