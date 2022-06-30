PM meeting with President Yoon: 30 June 2022

The Prime Minister met South Korean President Yoon at the NATO Summit in Madrid today, their first in-person meeting since President Yoon’s election.

The leaders agreed on the need to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity across the globe, and welcomed the complete consensus among NATO allies and guest countries on this point.

The Prime Minister commended South Korea on their support for Ukraine. The leaders agreed to work together to reduce global dependence on Russian hydrocarbons and develop green alternatives.

The Prime Minister affirmed the UK’s commitment to South Korea’s security and enduring support for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Prime Minister and President Yoon welcomed the agreement of the UK-Republic of Korea bilateral framework. It is a foundation for our increasingly close partnership, including in defence, energy and trade.