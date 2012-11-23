Statement opposing female genital mutilation
This outlines what FGM is, the legislation and penalties involved and the help and support available. The statement is often referred to as a health passport.
This statement opposing female genital mutilation (FGM) can be taken abroad to explain the criminal status of FGM in the UK. It outlines what FGM is, the legislation and penalties involved and the help and support available.
If you know someone in immediate danger, contact the police.
You should also contact the Foreign and Commonwealth Office if she’s already been taken abroad:
- telephone: 020 7008 1500
- from overseas: +44 (0)20 7008 1500
- find out about call charges
The NSPCC also provides further information and advice on FGM. You can email them or call their helpline: 0800 028 3550.
