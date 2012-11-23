Guidance

Statement opposing female genital mutilation

This outlines what FGM is, the legislation and penalties involved and the help and support available. The statement is often referred to as a health passport.

From:
Home Office, Department for Education, Department for International Development, Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Justice, and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
Published:
23 November 2012
Last updated:
19 March 2021, see all updates

Documents

Statement opposing female genital mutilation

PDF, 174KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Amharic translation of statement

PDF, 693KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Arabic translation of statement

PDF, 216KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Farsi translation of statement

PDF, 206KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

French translation of statement

PDF, 133KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Malay translation of statement

PDF, 136KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Somali translation of statement

PDF, 131KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Swahili translation of statement

PDF, 129KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tigrinya translation of statement

PDF, 668KB, 8 pages

Turkish translation of statement

PDF, 140KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Urdu translation of statement

PDF, 213KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Welsh translation of statement

PDF, 139KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This statement opposing female genital mutilation (FGM) can be taken abroad to explain the criminal status of FGM in the UK. It outlines what FGM is, the legislation and penalties involved and the help and support available.

If you know someone in immediate danger, contact the police.

You should also contact the Foreign and Commonwealth Office if she’s already been taken abroad:

  • telephone: 020 7008 1500
  • from overseas: +44 (0)20 7008 1500
  • find out about call charges

The NSPCC also provides further information and advice on FGM. You can email them or call their helpline: 0800 028 3550.

Published 23 November 2012
Last updated 19 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added Malay translation of statement opposing female genital mutilation.

  2. Updated statements and translations published.

  3. Translations added

  4. English version updated.

  5. First published.

Related content