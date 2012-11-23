This statement opposing female genital mutilation ( FGM ) can be taken abroad to explain the criminal status of FGM in the UK. It outlines what FGM is, the legislation and penalties involved and the help and support available.

If you know someone in immediate danger, contact the police.

You should also contact the Foreign and Commonwealth Office if she’s already been taken abroad:

telephone: 020 7008 1500

from overseas: +44 (0)20 7008 1500

