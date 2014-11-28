Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5000 series: type airworthiness engineering regulations (TAE)
This is the combined series for the 5000 TAE RAs. Produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
- The combined 5000 series has been updated to reflect the changes to RA 5720 – Structural Integrity Management Issue 5; RA 5721 – System Integrity Management and RA 5722 – Propulsion Integrity Management – See NAA 17/21.
- The combined 5000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 5880 – Military Permit to Fly (MRP 21 Subpart P) Issue 2 – See NAA 17/17.
- The combined 5000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 5601 - Propulsion System Design and Certification issue 3, RA 5602 - Propulsion System Part Lifing and Critical Parts Issue 2, RA 5603 - Design Change Approval and Validation of Modifications Issue 2, RA 5604 - Flight Clearance of Non-Production Standard Propulsion Systems Issue 3, RA 5605 - Engine Specification Issue 2, RA 5607 - Mass and Centre of Gravity Data of Aircraft Engines and Jet Pipes Issue 2, RA 5608 - Engine and Jet Pipe Mock-Ups and Installation Jigs Issue 2, RA 5610 - Technical Documentation for Engines and Accessories Issue 2, RA 5612 - Allotment and Movement of Engines Issue 2, RA 5613 - Reporting Procedures for Movement and Serviceability of Engines and Modules Issue 2, RA 5614 - Repair/Salvage Schemes for Engines and Associated Equipment Issue 2, RA 5615 - Propulsion System Production Design Assurance Issue 2, RA 5616 - Drawing Procedure, Control of Designs and Design Records Issue 3 and RA 5617 - Post Delivery Fault Reporting and Investigation Issue 3 – See NAA 16/28.
- The combined 5000 series has been updated to reflect the change to the 5000 Series Foreword – See NAA 16/26.
- The combined 5000 series has been updated to reflect the major changes in the RA 5000 series – See NAA 16/20.
- The combined 5000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 5002 – remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) design and modification engineering (DME) regulations Issue 2 – See NAA 16/05.
- See NAA 15/25
- See NAA 15/13
- DME 5000 series combined document has been updated
- First published.