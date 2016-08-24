Regulatory Article (RA) 5835: production organizations (MRP Part 21 Subpart G)
RA covering the need to ensure that military air systems are produced by competent organizations and show conformity to the design data.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 31 May 2024 + show all updates
Issue 6 has been published under NAA 24/31.
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 23/60
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 23/27
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 22/17.
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/44.
First published.