Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5312: in-service design changes
RA covering the assessment of in-service design changes within a safety management system.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
