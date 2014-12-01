Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5312: in-service design changes

RA covering the assessment of in-service design changes within a safety management system.

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 5312: in-service design changes

Proof installation report

Proof installation report (open format)

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Proof installation report form published.
  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/13.
  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/20.
  4. First published.