Regulatory Article (RA) 1310: air system document set

RA covering the aircraft document set, its airworthiness primacy, advice on its contents and the need for prompt amendment action.

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 19 February 2019 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

