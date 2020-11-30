Regulatory Article (RA) 1161: military registration of aircraft operating within the defence air environment
RA covering the Military Registration process and indemnity arrangements for all Air Systems operating within the Defence Air Environment.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Updates to this page
30 September 2024
Issue 2 of RA 1161, Version 3 RA 1161 Template (Application for Approval in Principle) and Version 1 RA 1161 Template (Request for Activation) have been published under NAA 24/44.
First published.