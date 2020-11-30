Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1161: military registration of aircraft operating within the defence air environment

RA covering the Military Registration process and indemnity arrangements for all Air Systems operating within the Defence Air Environment.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
30 November 2020
30 September 2024 — See all updates

RA 1161: military registration of aircraft operating within the defence air environment

application for approval-in-principle for the military registration of air systems

application for approval-in-principle for the military registration of air systems (open format)

request for activation on the UK military aircraft register

request for activation on the UK military aircraft register (open format)

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 2 of RA 1161, Version 3 RA 1161 Template (Application for Approval in Principle) and Version 1 RA 1161 Template (Request for Activation) have been published under NAA 24/44.

  2. First published.

